The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 1 — Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said today that the United States was attempting to impose a “technological blockade” on China after chip designer Nvidia Corp said yesterday it was told by US officials to stop exporting two top computing chips to China.

Wang also told a regular briefing that the ban showed the United States was trying to maintain its “technological hegemony” and stretching the concept of national security. — Reuters