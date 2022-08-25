The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba) has expanded its lineup of stepping motor driver ICs with the launch of “TB67S549FTG”.

TB67S549FTG is a stepping motor driver IC housed in a small package, with built-in constant-current control that does not require external circuit components.

According to a statement, the new driver contributes to saving space on circuit boards and is suited for industrial equipment such as office automation and financial equipment.

In addition, the new driver incorporates a current detection part for constant-current motor control, and requires no external capacitor for a charge pump circuit. This will reduce external circuit components, thereby saving space on circuit boards.

Toshiba will continue to develop products for a wide range of applications, and to provide total solutions that contribute to user design simplification, board area reduction, and total cost reduction.

Toshiba is a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, and draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products. — Bernama