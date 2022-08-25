KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — DRB-Hicom Bhd returned to the black in the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2022 (Q2 2022) with a net profit of RM169.56 million compared with a net loss of RM217.50 million a year earlier, lifted by better operating results from major businesses.

Revenue in Q2 also increased to RM3.55 billion versus RM2.62 billion year-on-year, boosted by higher sales at national carmaker Proton, the group’s manufacturing and engineering, as well as automotive distribution industries.

For the first half-year ended June 30, 2022 (1H 2022), the conglomerate recorded a net profit of RM143.82 million against a net loss of RM234.46 million, on the back of a slightly higher revenue of RM6.62 billion from RM6.13 billion previously.

It said earnings for 1H 2022 were boosted by reduced losses at Pos Malaysia Bhd as the postal delivery and logistics company continued its transformation journey and was able to lower its transportation and delivery costs as its cost management initiatives start to impact the bottom line.

Meanwhile, DRB-Hicom said Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd’s performance improved compared to the same period a year ago as the bank netted revenue of RM587.69 million in 1H 2022 compared to RM546.79 million a year earlier as personal financing and property financing income rose.

In the aerospace and defence sector, increased deliveries by defence contractor, DEFTECH, and better revenue at CTRM helped the sector chart a revenue of RM309.37 million against RM292.59 million in 1H 2021.

The conglomerate’s services sector revenue benefitted from the increased demand for used vehicles, which saw inspection income rise at Puspakom.

Meanwhile, postal sector revenue for the group fell to RM655.75 million in 1H 2022 from RM783.92 million in 1H 2021 as parcel volumes dipped as major e-commerce players are now turning to in-house delivery to protect their margins, said DRB-Hicom.

Similarly, lower construction project work progress saw the group’s properties sector revenue slip to RM115.76 million from RM124.57 million, although this was somewhat offset by sales at Proton City and HICOM Pegoh Industrial Park, it added.

Moving forward, DRB-Hicom expects its recovery to remain on track and it anticipates to record better performance for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022, compared to the previous financial year.

Following the end of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) exemption until June 30, 2022, the conglomerate said Proton is targeting to deliver more than 90,000 units of its existing orders by the first quarter of 2023.

It noted that Honda Malaysia and Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia also recorded exceptional bookings as customers took advantage of the SST exemption.

“The introduction of new models, as well as various promotion programmes by all marques within the group is expected to further boost DRB-Hicom’s automotive segment,” the company said. — Bernama