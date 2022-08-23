KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — TH Plantations Bhd’s (THP) net profit sank 63 per cent to RM9.76 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q2FY2022) from RM26.57 million in the same period last year, mainly due to “fair value changes in biological assets.” Its fair value change in biological assets contracted 288.5 per cent to minus RM20.90 million from RM11.08 million.

Revenue, however, grew 42 per cent to RM250.45 million from RM176.15 million, primarily due to higher revenue on the back of higher average realised prices for crude palm oil (CPO), palm kernel (PK), and fresh fruit bunch (FFB).

The average realised prices for CPO and PK soared 59 per cent and 61 per cent to RM5,346 and RM3,960 per tonne respectively.

However, sales volume was lower for both CPO and PK, declining 5.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent to 63,092 tonnes and 15,086 tonnes respectively.

THP expects palm oil product prices to remain firm and supported throughout the second half of the year, given Malaysia’s overall low inventory level, steady demand, and tight global edible oils supplies.

“The group will continue to face challenges from an acute foreign labour shortage throughout 2022.

‘’As such, the group is taking all possible steps to address the foreign labour shortage. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the board of directors anticipates a satisfactory financial performance for the financial year 2022,’’ it said. — Bernama