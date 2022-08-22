KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Supermax Corporation Bhd’s net profit recorded a steep fall to RM732.43 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2022 from RM3.82 billion a year ago due to the continued decline in average selling prices (ASPs) and demand for rubber gloves.

Revenue also slipped to RM2.69 billion from RM7.16 billion previously, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The board of directors will propose a final single-tier dividend of three sen per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended June 30, 2022 for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

“The proposed entitlement and payment dates for the final dividend shall be determined at a later date and announced accordingly,” it said.

Meanwhile, the rubber glove producer also reported a lower net profit of RM33.05 million in its fourth quarter (Q4) ended June 2022, compared with RM962.53 million in the same period last year, and revenue decreased 84 per cent to RM300.23 million from RM1.87 billion a year ago.

It said the declining profitability was due to a combination of factors with ASPs and demand continue to come off the highs recorded a year ago at a time when the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic fears were at or near its peak.

Also, sales continue to be adversely impacted as the Withhold Release Order (WRO) imposed by the US Customs and Border Protection in October 2021 remains in place and the Canadian government has suspended orders and deliveries from Supermax.

“Other factors include importers and distributors including Supermax’s overseas distribution units having had to sell high-priced inventory at falling market prices since the end of calendar year 2021 and increased operating costs caused by unfavourable factors and increase in minimum wages,” the group said.

Supermax expects to see continued major consolidation in the rubber glove industry as ASPs and demand continue to moderate from the record highs seen at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the structural shift triggered by the pandemic will see demand remain at a higher level compared to the pre-pandemic period and resume a longer-term upward trend once the current demand-supply disequilibrium rebalances in time.

“Going forward, we are expecting the market to remain weak, competition to be intense and profit margins to continue to moderate,” it added. — Bernama