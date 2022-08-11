SERDANG, Aug 11 — A total of 26 memorandums of understanding (MoU) involving an investment value of over RM5 billion have been signed since the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 started last Thursday.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said his office is targeting investment value through the MoU to exceed RM6 billion during Maha 2022 which will end this Sunday.

“We are entering into MoUs with business entities both domestically and abroad, the largest of which is an investment in the cattle breeding industry between entrepreneurs from the Middle East and local industry players related to cattle breeding in Chuping, Perlis which is expected to generate a return of over RM4 billion,” he said.

Ronald Kiandee said sales transactions recorded as of yesterday, whether direct sales or online, reached RM163 million and that the target sales value throughout Maha 2022 was RM250 million.

“As of yesterday, a total of 800,000 visitors have visited Maha 2022 including virtually, we are targeting 1.1 million visitors and this target may be reached either tomorrow or this Saturday.

Ronald Kiandee said a special gift will be given to the 750,000th visitor; 850,000 and the one-millionth visitor.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education (KPM) is currently in an effort to empower the use of digital technology in the field of agriculture offered at Vocational Colleges (KV) and Technical Secondary Schools (SMT) across the country.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said this was to ensure that students who graduate are prepared to compete in the job market or become entrepreneurs in the field of agriculture.

“We at MoE always strive to ensure that the agriculture-related courses available at KV and SMT use the latest approaches and technology to enable those who complete their studies, whether they are going to the field of entrepreneurship or work, to be ready to compete outside.

“We are also working on this approach among teachers so that they see the ways and methods to improve teaching in the field of agriculture by forming new modules to produce children who have skills and knowledge in modern agriculture,” he said.

Mohd Radzi added that in an effort to attract young people to the field of modern agriculture, a partnership with the private sector had been established to give students a real picture of the ability of digital technology to produce high-value products that the market needed. — Bernama