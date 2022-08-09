On the broader market, gainers beat losers 316 to 301, while 372 counters were unchanged, 1,284 untraded and eight others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Bursa Malaysia extended its gains to mid-morning as the market sentiment improved with the focus now on the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia this Friday.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.92 points to 1,498.95 from 1,496.03 at yesterday’s close.

Turnover stood at 1.11 billion units worth RM402.62 million.

On August 6, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the country is on track to achieve the GDP growth target of 5.3-6.3 per cent.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank bagged three sen to RM8.91, Public Bank and CIMB gained two sen each to RM4.66 and RM5.30, respectively, Petronas Chemicals rose four sen to RM8.77, IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM6.42 and Tenaga increased five sen to RM8.40.

Of the actives, G3 Global and Metronic inched up half-a-sen each to 4.5 sen and seven sen, respectively, and Dagang Nexchange improved two sen to 91 sen, while My EG was flat at 78.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 14.12 points to 10,637.7, the FBMT 100 Index increased 14.72 points to 10,386.56, and the FBM ACE went up 36.3 points to 4,891.96.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 0.01 of-a-point to 10,767.08 and the FBM 70 eased 4.19 points to 12,747.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 67.69 points to 16,720.47, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.13 of-a-point to 182.76, the Energy Index gained 1.52 points to 654.05, while the Plantation Index lost 27.74 points to 7,093.39. — Bernama