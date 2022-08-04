KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — TWL Holdings Bhd’s indirect subsidiaries is acquiring three parcels of freehold land in Damansara, Petaling Jaya from Sime Darby Property (Bukit Raja) Sdn Bhd for a total of RM45 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said Tinta Kaca Development Sdn Bhd, an 80 per cent-subsidiary of TWL Commodity Sdn Bhd, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TWL, has entered into a novation cum supplemental sale and purchase agreement with Sime Darby Property Bukit Raja to acquire a piece of vacant freehold land for RM10 million.

It said Tinta Heights Development Sdn Bhd, another 80 per cent-subsidiary of TWL Commodity, has entered into a separate novation cum supplemental sale and purchase agreement with Sime Darby Property Bukit Raja to acquire another parcel of freehold land in Damansara for RM12 million.

Besides that, it said Alma Land Development Sdn Bhd, a 70 per cent-subsidiary of TWL Commodity, has also entered into a novation cum supplemental sale and purchase agreement with Sime Darby Property Bukit Raja to acquire another parcel of freehold land in Damansara for RM23 million. — Bernama