Stellantis employees work on the e-DCT electrified automatic vehicle transmission assembly line at the carmaker Stellantis factory in Metz, France, June 29, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 28 — Stellantis, the world’s fourth-biggest carmaker, said today that both profits and sales advanced strongly in the first six months of the year, thanks to higher selling prices.

Stellantis, formed from the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler, said in a statement that net profit rose by 34 per cent to €8 billion (RM36 billion) in the period from January to June.

First-half revenues also progressed, growing by 17 per cent to €88 billion, even as unit sales shrank by seven per cent as a result of a global shortage in semiconductors.

Semiconductors are a key component for both conventional and electric vehicles.

Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares attributed the strong performance to the carmaker’s “favourable product mix and positive currency effects”.

“Stellantis’ strategic plan is progressing at full speed, supported by record profitability and accelerating sales of low emission vehicles”, the group said.

These include electric, hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles. — AFP