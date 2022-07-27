This file photograph taken on November 8, 2011, shows a view of the gas pipeline prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipelines through the Baltic Sea, in Lubmin, north-eastern Germany. — AFP pic

BERLIN, July 27 — Russian energy giant Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline today to about 20 per cent of its capacity, German authorities said.

The Russian state-run company had announced Monday that it would choke supply to 33 million cubic metres a day — half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed last week after 10 days of maintenance work.

EU states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Gazprom cited the halted operation of one of the last two operating turbines for the pipeline due to the “technical condition of the engine”.

The German economy ministry dismissed the explanation, saying there was “no technical reason for a reduction of deliveries”.

Klaus Mueller, head of Germany’s energy regulator, said gas flows had dropped to 20 per cent of the pipeline’s capacity today from 40 per cent.

“We’ll see today if it stays that way,” he said in a statement.

Mueller praised consumers and industry for voluntarily reducing energy use, saying that even correcting for warmer summer temperatures, recent consumption had been cut between five and seven per cent.

He said this would allow Germany to add to its gas reserves, currently at about 65 per cent. Economy Minister Robert Habeck outlined targets last week to reach 95 per cent by November 1 ahead of the cold German winter.

In this file photo taken on May 16, 2022, shows blue and red gas flames on a kitchen gas stove in Copenhagen, Denmark. — AFP pic

‘War strategy’

“In the autumn the situation will change and gas use will rise,” Mueller said, noting the country’s strong reliance for its heating on gas, traditionally imported from Russia.

“Germany has got to use less gas,” he said, calling energy part of Russian “foreign policy and war strategy”.

In parallel, Italian energy major Eni said Gazprom had informed the group it would only deliver “approximately 27 million cubic metres” today, down from around 34 million cubic metres in recent days.

The European Union yesterday agreed a plan to reduce gas consumption in solidarity with Germany.

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung called the bloc’s plan a “lesson in humility for the EU’s would-be schoolmaster,” Germany.

“Suddenly we are not the strong ones and are dependent on others’ help,” it said.

The Rheinische Post newspaper said the EU agreement was welcome, but its bid to reduce natural gas demand by 15 per cent was “modest at best”.

“If this coming winter proves particularly cold, or if (President Vladimir) Putin turns off the taps completely, then 15 per cent will start looking like a drop in the ocean.” — AFP