PEKAN NANAS, July 24 — The export value of cocoa beans and cocoa-based downstream products is expected to continue to increase this year after recording an encouraging increase last year, following the positive trend of demand for local products abroad.

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng said the export value of cocoa beans and cocoa products increased 9.6 per cent to RM6.87 billion last year compared with RM6.27 billion in 2020.

“This year, from January to May alone, as much as RM3.2 billion in export value has been recorded, proving that this sector has potential,” he told reporters after officiating the Tanjung Piai chocolate entrepreneurship centre here today.

Among the cocoa-based downstream products that are in high demand are cocoa powder, cocoa paste and chocolate products with great demand coming from the Middle East and Asean countries.

Wee said various programmes have been created by the government through the Entrepreneur Development Programme for Homemade Chocolate under the Entrepreneur Development Project for Homemade Chocolate and the Cocoa Promotion Programme in the 12th Malaysia Plan to produce more entrepreneurs and high-value cocoa-based local products.

He said the programme has successfully developed 242 handmade chocolate entrepreneurs across the country so far.

Therefore, he said the newly opened entrepreneurship centre is expected to help in generating local income, especially for the B40 group and also the youth.

“This entrepreneurship centre is the first to be developed in collaboration with the Malaysian Cocoa Board (LKM) and the Institute of Malaysian Plantation and Commodities (IMPAC).

“Anyone who is interested, we will give them training. We want to produce valuable entrepreneurs using the right business model so that when they go through training from one level to the next, they will create a product and give a good return,” he said.

He said the course participants would be given exposure to handmade chocolate-making skills, the basics of entrepreneurship as well as assistance in marketing and selling products at the same premises as a kick-start support service to become a chocolate entrepreneur.

“At the initial stage of implementation, this centre is scheduled to guide as many as 300 potential entrepreneurs.

“This centre is able to create opportunities to generate income for the B40 people in this area who are interested in venturing into the handmade chocolate manufacturing industry,” he added.

Also present at the event was LKM chairman Rahimah Majid. — Bernama