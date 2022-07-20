At 10.30am, the counter added five sen or 3.05 per cent to RM1.36, with 549,800 shares changing hands. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Duopharma Biotech Bhd’s shares continued their upward momentum in early trade, after breaking above the RM1.25 resistance level on stronger volume yesterday.

In a note, Rakuten Trade said Duopharma Biotech’s share price closed 10.1 per cent higher at RM1.31 on Tuesday, to close above is Moving Average (MA) 50 line as the bullish engulfing candlestick was formed.

“With the indicators showing an uptick movement, the share price is expected to move higher.

“Resistance levels are identified at RM1.35 and RM1.43. On the flipside, support levels are pegged at RM1.12 and RM1.065,” it said.

Meanwhile, RHB Retail Research in its trading stocks note said Duopharma Biotech is set for an upward rebound.

“If the bullish momentum persists, the stock may climb further towards the next resistance of RM1.35 — or its high on June 13 — before heading towards RM1.43, its high on June 15,” it said.

“If the stock falls below the support level of RM1.18, it may trend downwards, below the average line,” it added. — Bernama