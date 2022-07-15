At 11am, the key index fell 3.20 points to 1,416.86 from yesterday's close of 1,420.06. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained marginally lower at mid-morning, weighed by profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by banking and industrial products stocks.

At 11am, the key index fell 3.20 points to 1,416.86 from yesterday's close of 1,420.06. It opened unchanged today.

On the broader market, however, gainers were almost level with losers at 293 to 290, while 358 counters were unchanged, 1,335 untraded, and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 918.94 million units worth RM319.73 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank eased three sen to RM8.59 and RM4.37, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.03, IHH Healthcare rose two sen to RM6.46, and CIMB fell six sen to RM5.04.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy stayed flat at four sen, Jetson and Dagang NeXchange were half-a-sen higher at 22.5 sen and 73.5 sen respectively, and Bumi Armada gained one sen to 33.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 13.12 points to 10,048.78, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 5.06 points to 10,097.32, the FBM 70 was 17.79 points higher at 12,039.82, the FBMT 100 Index lost 13.57 points to 9,815.90, and the FBM ACE edged up 37.74 points to 4,590.56.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 87.83 points to 15,972.37, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.87 of-a-point lower at 167.16, and the Plantation Index shed 22.90 points to 6,646.31. ― Bernama