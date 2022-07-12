According to MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd, the trend of foreign fund outflows continued on Bursa Malaysia for the fifth consecutive week, with foreign investors selling RM120.6 million of Malaysian equities last week. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― The trend of foreign fund outflows continued on Bursa Malaysia for the fifth consecutive week, with foreign investors selling RM120.6 million of Malaysian equities last week, said MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd.

The amount was less than half of the RM320.3 million net sold in the previous week.

In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, MIDF Research (part of MIDF Amanah) said foreign investors were net sellers each day of the week except on Tuesday and Friday when they net bought RM13.7 million and RM11.4 million, respectively.

It said the heaviest outflow observed was on Monday at RM79.4 million.

“Local institutions remained net buyers for two consecutive weeks after buying RM29.9 million last week. They were net buyers on Monday at RM50.2 million and turned net sellers on Tuesday at RM22.2 million.

“They turned into net buyers again on Wednesday and Thursday to the tune of RM5.32 million and RM600,000 respectively, before turning net sellers at the end of the week at RM4.0 million,” it said.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research said local retailers were on a net buying spree last week except on Friday when they net sold RM7.4 million, with the highest net buying recorded on Wednesday amounting to RM55.9 million.

“To date, international funds have been net buyers for 17 out of the 27 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM5.95 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 20 out of 27 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM7.78 billion.

“Local retailers have been net buyers for 18 out of 27 weeks of 2022. Year to date, they have been net buyers at RM1.83 billion,” it said.

On a sectoral basis, MIDF Research said industrial products and services, technology and transportation sectors saw the highest net outflow last week with RM44.6 million, RM42.5 million and RM32.6 million, respectively, while the top three sectors with the highest net inflow were financial services (RM20.6 million), healthcare (RM16.4 million) and plantation (RM8.8 million).

“In terms of participation, foreign investors, institutional investors, and retailers saw declines in the average daily trade value of 18.2 per cent, 21.0 per cent and 14.2 per cent, respectively,” it said.

On Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) move to raise the Overnight Policy Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25 per cent last week, MIDF Research said it expects another 25 bps hike in the second half of 2022 on the back of stronger-than-expected domestic demand.

“The current focus of BNM’s monetary policy setting would be to ensure a sustainable recovery of Malaysia’s economy.

“We are anticipating further policy normalisation to be carried out in the September 2022 Monetary Policy Committee meeting with another 25 bps hike,” it said.

Regarding the region, MIDF Research said foreign investors last week remained net sellers of Asian equities for the fifth straight week but at a slower pace, more than halving the amount that they had disposed of the week prior.

“Based on the provisional aggregate data for the seven Asian exchanges that we track, investors classified as ‘foreign’ sold US$271.0 million (US$1 = RM4.43) net last week, substantially (lower) in comparison with the net selling of US$3.01 billion in the previous week.

“Out of the 27 trading weeks so far in 2022, there have been 20 weeks of net selling and seven weeks of net buying,” it said.

For the week ended July 8, 2022, only South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan posted net foreign inflows out of the seven Asian exchanges, it said.

For South Korea, MIDF Research said there was a net inflow of US$349.6 million, a reversal from its outflow trend for four consecutive weeks, while Taiwan saw a net inflow of US$35.3 million after recording outflows for four consecutive weeks.

As for Thailand, it said the country saw a net inflow for the second consecutive week, which amounted to US$36.6 million.

According to the research house, the bulk of the outflows came from India at US$469.8 million and Indonesia at US$169.2 million, while other outflows recorded were from the Philippines and Malaysia at a rate of US$26.2 million and US$27.3 million, respectively.

It said the Philippines has seen net foreign outflows for 18 consecutive weeks now while India is looking at 14 weeks.

“Foreign investors were net sellers of Asian equities on Monday and Wednesday at a rate of US$975.8 million and US$434.9 million, respectively, and they turned net buyers on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday to the tune of US$474.8 million, US$562.5 million and US$102.5 million, respectively.

“The net outflow on Monday was led by India at US$542.7 million, Taiwan at US$152.1 million and South Korea at US$137.6 million, while the net outflow on Wednesday was led by the outflow in Taiwan at US$292.8 million and India at US$100.3 million,” it added. ― Bernama