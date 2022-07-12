KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Chin Hin Group Property Bhd’s (CHGP) 65 per cent-owned subsidiary, Kayangan Kemas Sdn Bhd, has secured a RM330 million contract to complete the shell and core works site substructure and superstructure (beta site) for the Intel Pelican project in Penang.

The 15-month contract from Exyte Malaysia Sdn Bhd is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023, the property development and construction group said.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of CHGP for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022, and onwards, during the duration of the contract,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

CHGP noted that the risk factors affecting the contract comprise mainly the normal operational and executive risks which the group will take appropriate measures to address. — Bernama