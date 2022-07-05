Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (2nd left) hands a mock cheque to Felcra Project Development Committee member Abdul Rashid Bakar during the interim distributable profit 1/2022 presentation ceremony in Padang Terap July 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

PADANG TERAP, July 5 — Felcra Berhad (Felcra) today announced an interim distributable profit payment 1/2022 totalling RM153 million to its 75,800 participants nationwide this year.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the amount was an increase of 106 per cent or almost RM79 million compared to the same period last year.

“It is a commendable performance by Felcra Berhad and I highly encourage Felcra to collaborate with other private companies in order to further expand its business, especially in the field of agricultural technology.

“This will, in turn, increase Felcra’s operating profit and provide higher returns to all participants,” he said after officiating the Felcra interim distributable profit 1/2022 presentation ceremony here today.

Also present were Felcra Berhad chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Felcra Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Mat Roni Zakaria.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said the payment of the distributable profit would be implemented in stages beginning today.

“This year’s distributable profit performance is contributed by the increase in palm oil and rubber commodity prices. As at April 2022, the average price of palm oil commodity was almost RM1,200 (per tonne), an increase of RM550 or more than 79 per cent compared to last year’s price of RM670.

“There is also an increase in the average plantation profit per hectare of RM4,900 or almost 57 per cent compared to RM3,100 recorded last year,” he said. — Bernama