The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) announced four new senior appointments effective today. — Picture from Twitter/SCMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has announced four new senior appointments effective today as it aims to build a more relevant, efficient and diversified capital market.

In a statement, the regulator said it has appointed Datin Azalina Adham as executive director of strategy and policy — a newly created business group — and media and communications specialist Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hamid as executive director of strategic communications and chairman’s office.

The SC has also promoted Wong Huei Ching to executive director of digital strategy and innovation, and appointed Budiman Lutfi Mohamed as director of enforcement.

On Azalina’s role, it said that she will help drive the SC’s strategic direction in several critical areas including corporate planning, risk management and international relations to further develop the capital market.

SC chairman Datuk Seri Awang Adek Hussin said the new appointees’ combined wealth of knowledge and experience, drawn from the public and private sectors, will further strengthen the commission’s capabilities and effectiveness to “promote market growth and integrity in a rapidly evolving environment that embraces sustainability, competition and innovation.” — Bernama