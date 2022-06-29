Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM47.0 billion from RM57.78 billion this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM47.0 billion from RM57.78 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it eased to RM28.51 billion from RM29.98 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank had called for three conventional money market tenders and three Commodity Murabahah Programme (CMP) tenders.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM47.0 billion conventional money market tender and a RM27.8 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama