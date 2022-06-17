TOKYO, June 17 ― The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has warned internet users to be wary of possible fake websites posing as the country's central bank ahead of a highly anticipated policy decision today.

In a statement on its website, the BoJ said the government's cybersecurity centre had issued a warning earlier this week about phoney websites being created for public and private entities, adding that the central bank had also been targeted.

The warning included the correct URL for the bank: https://www.boj.or.jp/. ― Reuters