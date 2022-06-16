BNM also announced the availability of a reverse repo, a sale and buy-back agreement, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months. — Picture by Yusof mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 —Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM34.71 billion from RM42.62 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it eased to RM24.42 billion from RM27.58 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for three conventional money market tenders and three Qard tenders.

BNM also announced the availability of a reverse repo, a sale and buy-back agreement, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM34.7 billion conventional money market tender and a RM23.4 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively. — Bernama