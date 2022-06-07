The buildings of HSBC Bank and Maybank are seen in Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — RHB Research has maintained its “overweight” rating on the banking sector, supported by its steady performance in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022).

In a note today, it said while underlying momentum is healthy going into Q2 2022, banks struck a cautious tone on business growth and asset quality, reflecting the sector’s relatively defensive attributes and the country’s gradual economic recovery.

“We forecast sector earnings improving by 5.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2022, relatively unchanged post-Q1 2022 results, with return on equity (ROE) stable at 9.4 per cent.

“With headwinds from rising inflation, geopolitical tensions, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, banks maintained their guidance for 5-6 per cent loan growth in 2022,” RHB Research said.

It also said that given the earlier-than-expected 25 basis points (bps) hike in the overnight policy rate (OPR) and expectations of a further 25bps increase in the second half of 2022 (2H22), Malaysian banks turned a little more positive on the financial year 2022 net interest margins (NIMs) “There are signs of a pickup in deposit competition as some banks are undertaking fixed deposit campaigns to lock in longer tenure deposits ahead of further hikes in the OPR.

“This would also see a moderation in the current account savings account (CASA) growth. Our sensitivity analysis points to a cumulative 2 per cent uplift to sector earnings from a 25 bps OPR hike over a 12-month period,” it added.

Meanwhile, Maybank Investment Bank (IB) Bhd said there is upside potential to forecast in the sector with a positive outlook in 2023 as margin expansion if the OPR continues to rise and lower credit costs as pre-emptive provisions are written back.

The bank forecast a subdued operating profit/net profit growth for the sector of just 2 per cent/1 per cent in 2022.

“Two areas from which earnings could surprise positively are from better NIMs, for we have imputed just one rate hike this year (our economics team expects another rate hike in 2H22), and lower credit costs, as loans continue to roll off repayment assistance,” it said.

On expectations of better margins and stable non-interest income (NOII) into 2023, Maybank IB expects cumulative operating profit to expand 6 per cent y-o-y, while cumulative net profit is projected to rebound 18 per cent y-o-y in the absence of Cukai Makmur, as credit costs continue to taper off.

“Yet again, we have not factored in any rate hike into 2023 (our economics team expects a 75 bps hike in 2023), while the potential writeback in pre-emptive provisions provides room for positive earnings surprise.

“We expect a return on average equity (ROAE) to bounce back to 10.5 per cent in 2023 (from an estimated 9.4 per cent in 2022; 9.6 per cent in 2021),” it said. — Bernama