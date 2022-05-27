KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 ― KPJ Healthcare Bhd's net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1 FY2022), rose to RM22.19 million from RM12.98 million.

In a statement today, KPJ Healthcare said the improved net profit was attributed to the company’s prudent and proactive measures to manage operating costs and preserve margins against the challenging backdrop of the pandemic.

Revenue increased seven per cent year-on-year to RM651 million, mainly due to better operational performance, supported by the transition to the Covid-19 endemic phase.

Its basic earnings per share pushed up to 0.51 sen compared with 0.30 sen.

The company said as a result of the strong performance, the company has declared a second interim dividend of 0.25 sen per share, with a total aggregate payment of RM11.3 million, to be paid to the shareholders of KPJ Healthcare on July 29, 2022.

“We remain committed to enhancing value for our shareholders through consistent returns,” said KPJ Healthcare president and managing director Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh.

On the company's outlook, KPJ is focused on improving efficiencies and turning around its hospitals and investments through the implementation of its transformation plan and cost optimisation strategies.

In tandem with prioritising patient care by leveraging digital technology for the provision of quality and affordable healthcare, the company is also on the lookout for viable investments to expand its capabilities in preventive care and wellness to complement its existing services. ― Bernama