In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Tuesday, TM announced a net profit of RM339.85 million for the Q1 ended March 31, 2022, compared to RM325.47 million recorded in Q1 2021. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 ― Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) shares on Bursa Malaysia went up in the early trading session today after the group announced a positive financial performance for the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022).

At 11.16am, the counter rose 23 sen to RM4.94 with 2.45 million shares changing hands.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Tuesday, TM announced a net profit of RM339.85 million for the Q1 ended March 31, 2022, compared to RM325.47 million recorded in Q1 2021.

Strong demand for voice, internet and multimedia translated to a 2.9 per cent year-on-year increase in its operating revenue to RM2.89 billion from RM2.81 billion previously, the group said.

For 2022, group managing director and chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar said TM aims to continue growing its operating revenue by strengthening its core business momentum to improve profitability, enabling the company to invest for future growth.

“While improving connectivity and digitisation solutions to enable a better Malaysia, the human factor remains the true centre of TM’s growth agenda, as the company’s aspiration is to evolve towards becoming a human-centred technology company,” said Imri. ― Bernama