TOKYO, May 24 — The safe-haven dollar clawed back some of its overnight losses today and the yen also strengthened as US stock futures sank following a profit warning from Snapchat, souring the mood after Wall Street’s strong start to the week.



The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, added 0.1 per cent to 102.24, bouncing after yesterday’s 0.85 per cent tumble took it further from the nearly two-decade peak above 105 marked mid-month.





The greenback, though, slipped against pre-eminent haven currency the yen JPY=EBS, dropping 0.18 per cent to ¥127.695.The euro retreated 0.21 per cent to US$1.0672, although barely denting the 1.17 per cent surge from yesterday, when European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policymakers were likely to lift the euro area deposit rate out of negative territory by the end of September.The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar AUD=D3 dropped 0.46 per cent to US$0.70775, and sterling GBP=D3 declined 0.22 per cent to US$1.2558.US stock futures indicated a 0.81 per cent slide for the S&P 500 EScv1 and 1.41 per cent tumble for the Nasdaq NQcq at the restart, tarnishing a strong session yesterday that saw the indexes climb 1.86 per cent and 1.68 per cent respectively.Traders pointed to an after-the-bell profit warning from Snapchat owner Snap SNAP.N, which saw the stock tumble 28 per cent in extended trading.The dollar has been falling alongside a decline in Treasury yields US10YT=RR from multi-year peaks, with aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve already priced in.Meanwhile, positive signs for the global economy such as Shanghai’s expected emergence from weeks of crippling Covid-19 lockdowns and US President Joe Biden’s comments this week towards a possible easing of the trade war with China have lifted sentiment at the dollar’s expense.The release of global manufacturing PMIs over the course of Tuesday will be another key focus for currency traders.“If the data is good, that should continue the trend of an easing dollar as the global economy recovers from various shocks,” said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.“The US dollar is carving out a peak and the commodity currencies like the Aussie are carving out a bottom, but it’s going to be bumpy.” — Reuters