KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Foreign investors continued to be net buyers for the week ended May 20, with total net inflows amounted to RM26.15 million, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said.

In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, the firm said local retailers turned net sellers after five consecutive weeks of being net buyers, with net outflows of RM8.03 million.

“Meanwhile, local institutions continued to be net sellers with a net selling position totalling RM18.12 million last week,” said the research firm.

MIDF Research said to date, international funds have been net buyers for 16 out of the 20 weeks of 2022, with total net inflows of RM7 billion.

“They were net sellers on Tuesday and Wednesday at RM51.97 million and RM10.60 million, respectively,” it added.

Meanwhile, local institutions were net buyers on Tuesday and Wednesday to the tune of RM57.68 million and RM13.23 million, respectively.

MIDF Research said the highest net selling was recorded on Friday at RM63.07 million while the smallest net selling was on Thursday at RM25.96 million.

The firm said local institutions have been net sellers for 17 out of 20 weeks this year and to date, having sold RM8.11 billion of equities.

“Local retailers were net sellers from Tuesday to Thursday, with a total net selling of RM13.55 million.

“With the exception of Friday, whereby local retailers recorded a net buying of RM5.52 million for the week,” it said.

In terms of participation, foreign investors saw an increase in the average daily trade value (ADTV) by 13.14 per cent, while local retailers saw a decline of 1.06 per cent and local institutions also witnessed a drop of 0.75 per cent.

MIDF Research said Malayan Banking Bhd registered the highest net money inflow of RM2.92 million last week while Inari Amertron Bhd saw the largest net money outflow of RM2.30 million. — Bernama