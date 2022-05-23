On the broader market losers outpaced gainers 315 to 412, while 687 counters were unchanged, 883 untraded, and 22 others suspended. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning as buying interest intensified in selected consumer products and services as well as plantation counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 2.59 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 1,551.71 from Friday’s close of 1,549.12.

The benchmark index opened 4.03 points higher at 1,553.15.

On the broader market, however, losers outpaced gainers 315 to 412, while 687 counters were unchanged, 883 untraded, and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.83 billion units worth RM602.52 million.

After somewhat tentatively regaining its footing following a slide from a recent high of 1,615 in early May, Kenanga Research said, the FBM KLCI would probably move range-bound in the near term, as most of the key technical indicators currently showed neutral signals.

“For now, investors will likely remain wary in view of the low market visibility after last week’s patchy performance as tracked by the FBM KLCI, the FBM 70 Index, the FBM Small Cap Index, the FBM Fledgling Index and the FBM ACE Index.

“With both the bargain-hunters and profit-takers continuing their battle for market control, the key market barometer could gyrate sideways — with a slight downward bias — by backing off from our immediate resistance barrier of 1,550 towards our first support threshold of 1,510 (S1),” it said in a research note today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added 3.0 sen each to RM8.99 and RM10.02, respectively, Public Bank advanced 2.0 sen to RM4.54, and IHH Healthcare was 4.0 sen higher at RM6.57. However, TNB shed 2.0 sen to RM9.22.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy went up 1.5 sen to 8.5 sen and Serba Dinamik slipped 2.5 sen to 11 sen, while KNM Group and MQ Tech were flat at 20 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM ACE declined 47.82 points to 5,295.27, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 24.16 points to 11,553.43, the FBM Emas Index was up 27.27 points to 11,098.64, the FBMT 100 Index gained 24.90 points to 10,759.97, and the FBM 70 advanced 58.96 points to 13,235.98.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.69 of-a-point higher at 200.06, the Financial Services Index added 36.41 points to 16,598.11, and the Plantation Index dropped 92.02 points to 8,165.78. — Bernama