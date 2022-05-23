On the broader market, however, losers led gainers 480 to 350, while 615 counters were unchanged, 852 untraded, and 22 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on continued buying interest in selected heavyweights, in line with the upward momentum of its regional peers, dealers said.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.31 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 1,551.43 from Friday’s close of 1,549.41.

The benchmark index, which opened 4.03 points higher at 1,553.15, moved between 1,550.03 and 1,556.43 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, however, losers led gainers 480 to 350, while 615 counters were unchanged, 852 untraded, and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.28 billion units worth RM861.77 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said as market volatility remained high, the brokerage saw the index to be on consolidation mode and expected it to trend within the 1,540-1,555 range today.

“Despite concerns of recession that may hamper demand for crude oil, Brent crude price stayed elevated at above US$112 per barrel,” he told Bernama today.

Last week, Thong said, it was another roller-coaster session on Wall Street attributed to recessionary fears; however, all three major indices closed off their respective lows from late bargain-hunting activities.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.0 points after losing 600 points earlier while Nasdaq recovered from a 300-point drop to end only 34 points lower. On the home front, the FBM KLCI closed marginally lower due to some last-minute selling activities,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added 2.0 sen to RM8.98, Public Bank were 3.0 sen higher at RM4.55, Petronas Chemicals climbed 1.0 sen to RM10, and IHH Healthcare added 5.0 sen to RM6.58; while TNB slipped 2.0 sen to RM9.22.

Among the actives, Sapura Energy rose 2.0 sen to 9.0 sen, MQ Tech and Techna-X were flat at 5.5 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, and Serba Dinamik fell 2.5 sen to 11 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE shed 46.83 points to 5,296.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 10.49 points to 11,539.76, the FBM Emas Index was up 22.62 points to 11,093.99, the FBMT 100 Index gained 22.71 points to 10,757.78, and the FBM 70 advanced 55.37 points to 13,232.39.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.26 of-a-point higher at 199.63 and the Financial Services Index added 34.54 points to 16,596.24, but the Plantation Index dropped 90.09 points to 8,167.71. — Bernama