Debt-laden Air France-KLM inks deal with cargo giant CMA CGM

The logo of CMA-CGM shipping company is pictured on a container in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 18 — Air France-KLM said today that it had signed a freight alliance with shipping giant CMA CGM, which will take a minority stake in the cash-strapped airline as it emerges from Covid losses.

CMA CGM, based in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, has seen its profits soar during the pandemic as lockdowns wreaked havoc on global supply chains, prompting it to launch its own air freight service last year.

It recorded earnings of US$17.9 billion (RM78 billion) last year thanks to high freight rates while Air France-KLM has racked up losses of €11 billion (RM50 billion) over the past two years.

The airline has some €7.7 billion of debt despite massive bailouts by the French and Dutch governments, which own minority stakes in the former flag carriers that merged in 2004.

Financial details were not disclosed but CMA CGM said it would take up to nine per cent of Air France-KLM’s stock, possibly at an upcoming capital increase round aiming to raise up to four billion euros.

“This partnership is fully in line with CMA CGM’s strategy and its ambition to become a leader in integrated logistics,” its chief executive Rodolphe Saade said in a statement.

Together the companies will operate 10 freight aircraft and a further 12 are on order, and Air France-KLM also provides cargo shipping as part of its regular passenger flights.

Freight revenues jumped 40 per cent at the airline last year to reach €3.6 billion, outstripping the recovery for its passenger business, which generated sales of €8.7 billion — though it still posted a net loss of €3.3 billion.

Air France-KLM chief Benjamin Smith called it a “landmark” deal for stepping up its cargo operations.

“I am also extremely pleased that this commercial partnership with CMA CGM has resulted in their decision to invest directly in the Air France-KLM group, demonstrating a strong testimony of their belief in the future success of our group,” he said. — AFP