Asian markets mixed after US retail data boosts Wall Street

People wear protective masks as they walk past a panel displaying the Hang Seng Index during morning trading, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HONG KONG, May 18 — Asian stocks were mixed today following a strong start in some markets, which took the lead from Wall Street where traders were cheered by brisk US retail sales data.

The US Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy to contain surging inflation has sent jolts through global markets, deepening the apprehensions of investors already roiled by China’s Covid-19 lockdowns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But there was some good news out of the United States, with data showing increased spending by Americans in April. Retail sales rose 0.9 per cent — partly boosted by a rebound in auto purchases.

“The economy is slowing but the consumer still looks good and that means the economy is still positioned to avoid a recession,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

Industrial production also rose in April — “another sign the economy isn’t falling apart just yet”, he added.

Wall Street closed with gains, with the tech-rich Nasdaq jumping nearly three per cent.

Tokyo, Sydney and Singapore stayed up in today’s trade thanks to the bounce in New York, while Hong Kong and Shanghai fluctuated between red and green.

The US consumer data added to the boost from China earlier this week, where authorities said Shanghai — the economic engine of the world’s second-largest economy — will “gradually reopen” businesses.

Most of the city’s 25 million people were placed under lockdown for weeks as authorities battled a major virus outbreak.

Millions were still confined to their homes today as confusion abounded over official statements about achieving zero Covid cases.

But just the indication of an easing was enough to cheer markets, which have been rattled by concerns about the impact of China’s lockdowns on the global economy — especially with snarled supply chains.

Communist leaders also held a rare meeting yesterday with tech executives to express support for a sector Beijing had cracked down on before Covid started inflicting economic wounds.

“Although investors are aware that there won’t be many punitive measures for tech from now, Covid concerns will continue to depress valuations across the board,” Hou Anyang, fund manager at Frontsea Asset Management, told Bloomberg.

Fed inflation plans

Central banks around the world are concerned about skyrocketing prices, and yesterday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there needs to be “clear” evidence that inflation is coming down before efforts to cool the economy can be pulled back.

He acknowledged that it may be a “bumpy” ride that would inflict some pain.

His comments were in line with market expectations, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

“Still, the debate is evolving among the active trading community from recessionary capitulation mode to one that is short and not a particularly deep recession,” he said.

“So while this is a tacit acceptance that the Fed is in catch-up mode and is prepared to constrain demand to get inflation down, they are unlikely to do it in a jackhammer fashion.”

Across the Atlantic, Britain’s annual inflation rate surged to a 40-year high at 9.0 per cent for April, according to a statement from the Office for National Statistics today.

London slid at the open, while Frankfurt and Paris wavered.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned earlier in the week of “apocalyptic” food costs fuelled by the war in Ukraine, a major wheat and cooking oil producer.

Key figures at around 0720 GMT

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 20,559.51

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 3,085.98 (close)

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,509.31

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 per cent at 26,911.20 (close)

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 per cent at US$113.69 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.8 per cent at US$112.81 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0515 from US$1.0550 at 2030 GMT Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2418 from US$1.2486

Euro/pound: UP at 84.67 pence from 84.47 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 129.22 yen from 129.37 yen

New York — Dow: UP 1.3 per cent at 32,654.59 (close) — AFP