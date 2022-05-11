UMW Toyota’s sales surges 11pc year-to-date

In a statement today, the company said it had sold 6,868 units of Toyota models and 78 units of the Lexus model in April, adding that it expects sales to remain on an uptrend for the rest of the year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd sold 29,393 units of Toyota and Lexus models in the first four months of 2022, an 11 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

In a statement today, the company said it had sold 6,868 units of Toyota models and 78 units of the Lexus model in April, adding that it expects sales to remain on an uptrend for the rest of the year.

“The uptick in sales year-to-date is attributed to the ‘Bersama Lebih Makna’ Raya promotions, which offers benefits worth RM4,000 to those who choose to drive the Vios and Yaris home,” it said.

UMW Toyota said it is also expecting a further hike in sales due to upcoming new product launches.

Its president, Ravindran K said the company remains committed to offering value-for-money innovations, coupled with advanced technology and security features for all of its vehicles.

“Even with the surprise announcement of Aidilfitri falling a day earlier than expected, all of our service centres were fully prepared to assist our customers in their ‘balik kampung’ journey.

“Furthering our ‘Bersama Lebih Bermakna’ Raya, we wanted to reach out to those underprivileged, especially the orphans and single-parent families,” he said.

He added that the automotive brand aims to inspire and instil a strong spirit of volunteerism, along with community services among its employees as a way to bring the brand closer to the community.

“As such, UMW Toyota Motor will be celebrating Hari Raya with the ‘Toyota Raya Open House Weekender’ on May 21-22 in all our showrooms nationwide to connect with Toyota customers, both past, present and future,” he added. — Bernama