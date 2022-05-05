Shell profit up as high oil prices offset Russia hit

A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London January 29, 2015. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 5 — British energy giant Shell on Thursday said its net profit jumped 26 per cent in the first quarter as soaring oil prices offset a sizeable charge linked to its Russia exit.

Profit after tax leapt to US$7.1 billion (RM30.9 billion) compared with a year earlier, Shell said in a statement.

While the group took a US$3.9-billion charge on its exit from Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine, it saw lower costs elsewhere.

Revenue rallied 51 per cent to US$84.2 billion in the first three months of the year, it said.

Oil prices have surged in recent months on concerns over tight supplies following the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia.

“The war in Ukraine is first and foremost a human tragedy, but it has also caused significant disruption to global energy markets and has shown that secure, reliable and affordable energy simply cannot be taken for granted,” said chief executive Ben van Beurden.

“The impacts of this uncertainty and the higher cost that comes with it are being felt far and wide.”

The London-listed group last month flagged that it would take a hit of between US$4 billion and US$5 billion in the first quarter as a result of impairment from assets and additional charges relating to its Russian activities.

Shell announced in late February that it would sell its stakes in all joint ventures with Russian state energy giant Gazprom after the Kremlin launched its assault on Ukraine.

The company then decided in March to withdraw from Russian gas and oil in line with UK government policy.

Shell’s British rival BP on Tuesday booked its biggest-ever quarterly loss, at US$20.4 billion.

This after BP booked a mammoth US$25.5 billion charge on its Russian withdrawal. — AFP