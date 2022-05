German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany did not want to trigger an economic catastrophe. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERLIN, May 2 — German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said today he had heard different things about an embargo of Russian oil and that some countries were not yet ready for such a step.

Two European Union diplomats said earlier the bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year.

Germany does not want to trigger an economic catastrophe, Habeck said. — reuters