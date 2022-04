The company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on an advertisement installed on the roof of a building in St. Petersburg November 14, 2013. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, April 22 ― Britain has granted a licence for payments until May 31 to Russia's Gazprombank and its subsidiaries, so as to ensure gas supplies to the European Union, a Treasury document showed.

The licence permits an individual or company to continue payments under contracts that began before April 21, and allows actions such as opening and closing bank accounts in order to make such payments, the document published online showed. ― Reuters