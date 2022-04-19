Dollar steadies after hitting fresh 20-year high on yen

An employee counts US dollar bills at a money exchange in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, April 19 — The dollar rose today to a fresh 20-year high against the Japanese yen and tested a two-year peak against the euro, supported by high US Treasury yields.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, climbed past 101 for the first time in more than two years. It edged 0.07 per cent lower at 100.74, down 0.1 per cent at 0825 GMT.

The dollar’s gains have been most striking against the yen, climbing to its highest level of ¥128.32 (RM4.25) against the Japanese currency since May 2002. It was last up 1.3 per cent at ¥128.24.

The dollar has risen 5.4 per cent on the yen so far this month, which would be its second-biggest monthly percentage gain since 2016 after last month’s 5.8 per cent.

The euro recovered some grounds, trading 0.25 per cent higher against the dollar at US$1.08095 (RM4.60), but stayed just off last week’s two-year low of US$1.0756.

“Policy divergence between the Fed and low-yielding central banks (European Central Bank, Bank of Japan) continues to argue in favour of USD strength,” said Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist at ING.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield yesterday was just off its three-year high of 2.884 per cent hit yesterday. Yields on 10-year US inflation-linked bonds are within touching distance of turning positive for the first time in two years.

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy have continued to provide support to the dollar.

US inflation is “far too high”, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said yesterday as he repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5 per cent by the end of the year.

In the meantime, the BoJ has been intervening to keep the yield on Japanese 10-year government bonds around 0 per cent and no higher than 0.25 per cent.

Many investors are betting the yen has further to fall. The latest CFTC data for the week ending April 12 shows net short yen positions are the largest in three and a half years.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki made the most explicit warning against the yen’s recent slump today, saying the damage to the economy from a weakening currency at present is greater than the benefits from it.

Elsewhere, the dollar rose to as high as 0.9466 Swiss francs, its highest in a year.

Sterling was at US$1.3026, in sight of its 17-month low against the dollar of US$1.2973, hit last week.

European currencies weren’t helped by the latest fighting in Ukraine.

The Australian dollar rose 0.56 per cent from yesterday’s one-month low and was at US$0.739, given some support by minutes published today from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s April policy meeting, which suggested the central bank was edging closer to raising interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Bitcoin also managed to find its feet, trading around US$40,800 after hitting a one-month low of US$38,547 yesterday. — Reuters