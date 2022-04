Protestors hold banners and placards during a demonstration against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in Colombo April 4, 2022. — AFP pic

COLOMBO, April 4 — Trading was halted on Sri Lanka’s stock exchange seconds after it opened today when the blue chip index dropped 5.92 per cent following a mass cabinet resignation in the face of an economic crisis.

The S&P index fell more than the five per cent needed to trigger a circuit breaker that halts trading for half an hour, the Colombo Stock Exchange said. — AFP