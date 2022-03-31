US stocks dip as inflation dents consumer spending

A man walks through the rain on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange October 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 31 — Wall Street stocks dipped early today following mixed economic data, while oil prices tumbled on reports that US President Joe Biden was weighing a massive release of crude stockpiles.

Labour Department data showed that fewer Americans were receiving regular unemployment benefits than at any time in more than five decades.

However, other economic data showed disappointing US spending figures in February as shoppers contended with a 6.4 per cent jump in prices compared to February 2021.

The data came amid reports Biden could authorize the release up to one million barrels of oil per day for up to six months—in what would be by far the largest and most sustained ever tapping of the country’s stockpiles.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 per cent at 35,116.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.2 per cent to 4,592.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4 per cent to 14,388.44.

The pullback extends the trend from yesterday fuelled by doubts about the prospects for a meaningful peace accord between Russia and Ukraine after positive commentary about the negotiations had lifted shares the day prior. — AFP