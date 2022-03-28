Tokyo shares close lower on profit-taking

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.73 per cent or 205.95 points to end at 27,943.89, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.41 per cent or 8.10 points to 1,973.37. — AFP pic

TOKYO, March 28 — Tokyo’s key Nikkei index snapped a nine-day winning streak and closed lower today on profit-taking, as investors digested news of a lockdown imposed in Shanghai.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.73 per cent or 205.95 points to end at 27,943.89, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.41 per cent or 8.10 points to 1,973.37.

“The Nikkei index opened lower after shares had closed higher for nine consecutive days... profit-taking became dominant against the backdrop of falls in US tech shares and a lockdown in Shanghai,” Okasan Online Securities said.

China’s financial hub today launched a phased lockdown to curb an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak.

The dollar fetched ¥123.18 (RM4.20) in Asian trade, up from ¥122.17 in New York late Friday.

China-related shares were lower, with Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropping 1.79 per cent to ¥61,940 and industrial robot maker Fanuc falling 1.10 per cent to ¥21,850.

SoftBank Group was flat at ¥5,402 after reports said the investment giant was finalising bank loans worth up to US$10 billion ahead of a planned initial public offering of the UK-based chip designer Arm.

Airlines were higher, with ANA Holdings jumping 2.03 per cent to ¥2,556.5 and Japan Airlines climbing 1.59 per cent to ¥2,233.

Sony lost 1.05 per cent to ¥12,720. — AFP