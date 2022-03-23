Govt-private partnership to bring boost to chemical industry via training programme

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The government and chemical industry are joining hands in an initiative to boost productivity in the sector, via a programme to train chemical process technicians, targeting private employees without a tertiary education.

The programme is being run in collaboration with the government-aligned Chemicals and Chemical Products Productivity Nexus (CPN), together with two educational institutions, namely Genovasi University College (GUC) and Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir (PTSN).

To note, the CPN is a body under the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), which is an agency of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry Malaysia (Miti).

“Employees must remain relevant in the rapidly changing labour market,” said MPC director general, Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman in a statement.

“This programme will assist the chemical industry in addressing pressing issues, such as shortage of trained workers to unlock the potential of productivity of this industry,” he added

Meanwhile, CPN chairman Datuk Mohamed Noor Sany shed light on the programme, saying: “Participants will have the opportunity to study and grow. Furthermore, the employees are not required to leave their jobs or take time off to participate in this programme”.

The programme is being funded by the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) via its SBL-Khas Grant programme.