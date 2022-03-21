EU court to rule Sept 14 on Google’s fight against record US$4.8b EU fine

The logo of Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris May 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March 21 — Europe’s second-highest court will rule on September 14 on Alphabet unit Google’s challenge against a record €4.34 billion (RM20 billion) EU antitrust fine levied for using its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals.

The judgment from the Luxembourg-based General Court comes 10 months after the world’s most popular internet search engine lost its fight in the same court against a €2.42-billion penalty in another case. It has filed an appeal.

A Court spokesperson confirmed the date.

During a five-day court hearing last year, Google called the European Commission fine staggering and inappropriate.

The company has racked up more than €8 billion in EU antitrust fines in the last decade. EU antitrust enforcers are now investigating Google over its data use and an online advertising pact with Facebook.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission. — Reuters