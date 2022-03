Marriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia

Marriott International Inc said today it has decided to pause the opening of upcoming hotels and all future hotel development and investment in Russia, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. — AFP Relaxnews pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, March 10 — Hotel chain Marriott International Inc said today it has decided to pause the opening of upcoming hotels and all future hotel development and investment in Russia, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company will also close its corporate office in Russia, joining its peers Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Hyatt Hotels Corp who announced similar moves on Wednesday.

“Our hotels in Russia are owned by third parties and we continue to evaluate the ability for these hotels to remain open,” the company said.

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation”, has been hit by sweeping Western sanctions that have choked trade, led to the collapse of the rouble and further isolated the country. — Reuters