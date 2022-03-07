Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 4pc on Ukraine fears

The Hang Seng Index dived 4.35 per cent, or 953.14 points, to 20,952.15. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 7 — Stocks in Hong Kong tumbled more than four per cent in the first few minutes of trade today as investors grow increasingly worried about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index dived 4.35 per cent, or 953.14 points, to 20,952.15.

The losses mirrored hefty selling across Asian markets, with no let-up in Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, which has sent the price of commodities soaring to record or multi-year highs.

Oil rocketed to nearly US$140 — its highest since 2008 — on concerns about supplies being choked off from eastern Europe as world leaders impose tough sanctions on Russia, the world’s third-biggest crude producer. — AFP