French food group Danone suspends investments in Russia

A picture taken on July 22, 2017 shows French Dairy firm Danone’s Russian plant near Chekhov, outside Moscow. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 7 — French food group Danone said in a statement on its website that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have decided to suspend all investment projects in Russia, but currently maintain our production and distribution of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition, to still meet the essential food needs of the local population,” said Danone.

In Russia, Danone runs the Prostokvashino dairy brand. — Reuters