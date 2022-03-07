Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$115.8b as at Feb 28, 2022

Bank Negara said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 6.1 months of imports of goods and services and was 1.2 times total short-term external debt.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves remained at US$115.8 billion as at Feb 28, 2022 as compared to February 15 last month.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 6.1 months of imports of goods and services and was 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$103 billion), IMF reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs; US$6.0 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.1 billion).

The central bank said the assets comprised gold, foreign exchange, and other reserves, including SDRs which amounted to RM482.27 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM12.20 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM806.43 million), loans and advances (RM23.30 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM17.08 billion).

Capital and liabilities consisted of paid-up capital which amounted to RM100 million, reserves (RM174.68 billion), currency in circulation (RM152.23 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM157.79 billion), federal government deposits (RM8.91 billion), other deposits (RM5.49 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM7.07 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.15 billion), and other liabilities (RM5.39 billion). — Bernama