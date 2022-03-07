AirAsia Super App partners with CGS-CIMB Securities to make capital market investment more accessible, affordable

A man walks past the logo of AirAsia at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok June 14, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Capital A Bhd’s airasia Super App has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd to collaborate on making equity trading and investing more accessible and affordable for everyone, especially the non-investors.

In a statement today, it said the initiative is in line with the Securities Commission Malaysia Capital Market Masterplan 3, which aimed to empower investors in building a better future by offering quality investment advice and technologically enhanced capabilities to meet rapidly evolving customer needs.

“As brands with a proven track record of providing products and services that Southeast Asian customers can trust, airasia Super App and CGS-CIMB Securities will combine their respective strengths to democratise capital market offerings for the masses by making it accessible, affordable and digitally inclusive,” it said in a statement today.

It said the collaboration aimed to bring capital market investment to the public by leveraging the best of CGS-CIMB Securities and Capital A’s consumer insights and disruptive strategies.

“We believe we will be able to provide the common man with the best financial services that have largely been available to the limited few in society and live up to our mission of serving the underserved,” airasia Super App chief fintech officer Mohamad Hafidz Mohd Fadzil said.

CGS-CIMB Securities chief executive officer Ruzi Rani Ajith said with its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), the stockbroking firm would level the playing field by providing financial literacy courses so that investment decision is made with knowledge and wisdom.

“Ultimately, we want to create investment opportunities for those who would otherwise be left behind with a platform that is simple to use and affordable,” she said.

The airasia Super App is a one-stop travel, e-commerce and fintech platform offering consumers over 15 lines of products and services via the super app as well as airasia.com website. — Bernama