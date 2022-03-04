Telecom Italia shares plunge over 2021 loss

Telecom Italia had late Wednesday reported a loss of €8.65 billion (RM40 billion) in 2021, stemming from an assets depreciation of €4.1 billion. ― Reuters pic

MILAN, March 4 ― Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM), Italy's largest telecommunications operator, plunged 13.99 per cent on the Milan stock exchange yesterday following its announcement of major losses.

The group had late Wednesday reported a loss of €8.65 billion (RM40 billion) in 2021, stemming from an assets depreciation of €4.1 billion.

Shares were worth €0.3045 at around 9.30am local time (0830 GMT), down more than 11 per cent and ended the day down at €0.295, a 16-month low.

In 2020, TIM posted a net profit of €7.22 billion, inflated by a tax windfall that contributed €5.9 billion.

In the interim, the tax system has changed.

The latest results included a €3.8 billion write off of a tax benefit.

But the 2021 loss was still worse than analysts had expected, according to financial information provider Factset Estimates, which anticipated a small profit of €85 million.

TIM issued three profit warnings last year, after lower-than-expected revenues from its partnership with sports streaming service DAZN to broadcast Italian football.

Europe's sixth-largest telecoms group is currently facing a €10.8 billion takeover bid from US private equity giant KKR, a proposal still awaiting the TIM board's response.

The market is also facing added competition with the entry of French operator Iliad which has promised to push down prices in the fixed broadband market.

In the hopes of raising revenue and possibly averting the buyout, TIM's board of directors had previously approved a 2022-2024 strategic plan spinning off the landline network.

The Italian market as a whole lost 2.35 per cent yesterday as energy and banking stocks bore the brunt of the wider fallout from Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. ― AFP