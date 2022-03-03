Wall Street ends sharply higher; Powell assuages rate worries

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City June 28, 2021. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 3 — Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would likely raise interest rates less than some investors had feared.

Powell’s comments, in testimony to the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, helped calm investors after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent markets into a tailspin.

Powell said he is inclined to support a 25 basis point rate hike in March, quelling some concerns about the potential for a more aggressive rate hike.

Traders now see a 95 per cent probability of a 25 basis point hike in March. IRPR

All the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes advanced, with financials .SPSY jumping after falling sharply so far this week. The banks index .SPXBK also rebounded after hitting its lowest level since September 2021 in the previous session.

Energy shares resumed their march higher, with the S&P 500 energy index .SPNY rallying as Brent crude jumped to near eight-year highs after Western sanctions disrupted transport of commodities exported by Russia.

Russia’s week-old invasion has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine’s government. Ukrainians said they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while air strikes and bombardment caused further devastation in other cities.

“From day to day you go from the fear of escalation that could make things very bad to the hope that it will not really happen and that cooler heads will prevail, and that the economy is strong enough to get through this,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta.

Apple AAPL.O ended higher after announcing a product launch for March 8, when it is expected to promote a low-cost version of its popular iPhone with 5G.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 80.19 points, or 1.84 per cent, to end at 4,385.62 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 217.26 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 13,749.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 595.01 points, or 1.78 per cent, to 33,892.33.

Data showed US private employers hired more workers than expected in February as the labor market recovery gathered steam.

Nordstrom Inc JWN.N surged after the department store chain forecast upbeat full-year revenue and profit. — Reuters