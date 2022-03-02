Sanctions on Russia would adversely impact the global economy, says Manulife IM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Potential punitive sanctions on Russia that disrupt the supply of goods such as natural gas, critical metals and agricultural products would have an adverse impact on the global economy, said Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM).

Its head of macro strategy for Asia, Sue Trinh said the need for the specific commodities has historically surged in times of conflict and could be problematic for stretched global supply chains and trigger upward price pressure in an already painfully inflationary environment.

Russia is the world’s leading exporter of natural gas comprising 17.1 per cent of global production and the second-largest exporter of crude oil.

The country is also one of the world’s largest producers of critical metals and the biggest exporter of palladium and ranks number two after Chile in terms of refined copper.

Russia and Ukraine are also significant agricultural producers and their combined wheat, barley, and maize exports represent 21 per cent of the global total. Together, they supply 60 per cent of the world’s sunflower oils.

“In such scenario, it would act as an additional stagflationary shock—that is lower growth but higher inflation—and this would hurt net importers of these commodities the most,” Trinh said in a research note.

She noted that the Asia Pacific is the world’s largest net food and energy importer.

However, she pointed out that the region was not monolithic and a spike in food, as well as energy prices, would have an uneven impact.

“For net importers, such a development would be a negative term of trade shock and the subsequent consequences for economic growth, exacerbated by weak domestic demand,” she said.

Trinh also said the converse would be true for net exporters of food and energy.

“The largest net exporters of food and energy (and, therefore, least vulnerable) here are New Zealand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Australia,” she said. — Bernama