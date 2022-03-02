Research house: Petronas capex to notmalise to RM40-50b in 2022

Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) 2022 capital expenditure (capex) is expected to normalise to the RM40 billion-RM50 billion range. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd expects Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) 2022 capital expenditure (capex) to normalise to the RM40 billion-RM50 billion range, with a rebound to be seen as early as in the first half of 2022.

In light of its energy transition agenda, Petronas also gave guidance that around 20 per cent of its capex for the next five years will be allocated for new energy and zero-carbon emission initiatives.

“Nonetheless, we still expect upstream spending to remain its largest area of investment,” the research house said in a note today.

The national oil company returned to the black with a net profit of RM48.6 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY21) compared with a net loss of RM21.0 billion a year earlier, while revenue was at RM248.0 billion against RM178.74 billion previously.

“Overall, we maintain our ‘overweight’ stance on the oil and gas sector, with a higher 2022 average Brent crude oil price assumption of US$90 (RM377.35) per barrel on the back of supply disruption fears following the unfolding of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” it said.

Meanwhile, RHB Investment Bank said service providers should gradually benefit from a ramp-up in Petronas’ activities and increased domestic capex allocations.

“If Petronas is spending RM20 billion capex annually for upstream activities in 2022, this would point to a strong increase of 37 per cent from FY20’s RM14.6 billion.

“We believe the domestic upstream space will be the beneficiary if 60 per cent of it is allocated to the domestic arm,” it said in a note today.

The investment bank added that the national oil company aims to launch a new independent entity by mid-2022 that will focus on clean energy solutions, noting that 20 per cent of the total capex has been allocated for ‘Step Out’ projects that include specialty chemicals, renewable energy and hydrogen. ― Bernama