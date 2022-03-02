Alam bags Cendor Pipeline project worth RM52m

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Alam Maritim Resources Bhd’s (ALAM) wholly-owned subsidiary, Alam Maritim (M) Sdn Bhd has received a contract worth RM52 million for the Cendor Pipeline Project from Petrofac Malaysia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, ALAM said the contract is for the provision of transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of flexible risers and other appurtenances.

The contract is expected to be completed on July 21, 2022.

ALAM said the contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net tangible assets of ALAM and its group of companies for the financial years ending June 30, 2022 and 2023.

“The contract will not have any material effect on the share capital and shareholding structure of ALAM,” it added. — Bernama