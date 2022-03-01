US stocks fall again as oil prices jump on supply fears

Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) December 9, 2020 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 1 — Wall Street stocks dropped early today as Russia pressed on with its invasion of Ukraine and oil prices rose to fresh multi-year peaks.

On the sixth day of fighting in Ukraine, Russia was striking cities and building up its forces near the capital Kyiv, vowing not to stop until “set goals are achieved.”

Stocks have been volatile as Russia escalated the crisis in recent weeks, rallying at times as investors have sometimes bet the conflict’s impact won’t be as bad as feared.

The rise in oil prices reflects worries that Russian energy supplies could be curtailed. Energy stocks were early gainers today.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 per cent at 33,632.84.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent to 4,352.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent at 13,702.33.

Among individual companies, Target surged 11.9 per cent as it reported higher earnings on a 9.4 per cent jump in quarterly sales to US$31 billion (RM129 billion).

Chevron rose 3.9 per cent after it increased its plan for annual share buybacks to US$5 to US$10 billion per year, essentially double its earlier range. — AFP